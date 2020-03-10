Two Pauls Valley Lady Panthers were a part of the All-Conference Selections for the 2019-20 season in the Canadian Valley Conference.
Senior Katlyn Davenport was named 1st Team All-Conference and freshman Jazmin Nunez was named 2nd team All-Conference.
Senior Amanda Graddy of Lexington was named the Conference MVP.
Senior Alicia Baker of Purcell, senior Laurne Beason of Lexington, junior Lainey Morrow of Bridge Creek and junior Laylin Scheffe of Washington all joined Davenport on the 1st team.
Senior Jolee Grinstead of Davis, junior Jenna Wade of Marlow, senior Hope Fletcher of Lindsay and junior Kora Keith of Purcell joined Nunez on the 2nd team.
Derek Clark of Lexington was named Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.