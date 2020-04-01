When junior high and high school sports came to an end because of the coronavirus, the players were not the only ones affected.
Baseball and softball umpires were also affected. Some use it as a side job, but there are others who rely on that income.
Earl Mack, who has been officiating for 40-plus years, was one that was hit, not by a foul ball, but not being able to be behind the plate or out in the field.
“This has been devastating to everyone,” Mack said. “It’s been really devastating to umpires, especially those guys that count on this as an extra income source or our younger refs that use this for a job,”
Mack, of Wynnewood, was working in Wanette School district as the AD before schools were cancelled for the rest of the year. He used umpiring as an extra income.
Just calling junior high and high school games, he was bringing in close to $500 per week.
He not only umpires both softball and baseball but schedules other umpires for schools in and around south central Oklahoma.
“I have about 30 umpires that I assign, and then help out other assignors when they are short,” Mack said. “A lot of those guys depend on that extra income to live on…they are struggling.”
Several of those umpires not only call junior high and high school but also youth league baseball (summer ball).
“With the shortage of umpires, some can earn over $1000 a week when you add in weekend tournaments,” Mack said.
Youth league season was scheduled to start next week in some areas and others were scheduled to start later in April.
“Everything is in limbo right now,” Mack said, “including our pocketbooks.”
Several youth leagues are riding out the COVID-19 storm to see if they can have an abbreviated season later on. Right now, it’s wait and see.
“Maybe it they get a grip on the virus, we might be able to see a shortened season later in the summer,” Mack said. “If not, it’s going to be a long summer.”
