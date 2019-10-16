The Maysville Warriors moved to 2-0 in District C-2 play after a 54-8 win at Grandfield on Friday.
The Warriors bounced back from their first loss of the season the week before to Hollis.
The Warriors racked up 435 yards in total offense behind 205 total yards from quarterback Gunner Aprill. Aprill was 3-of-5 passing for 90 yards with two touchdowns. He rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns.
Damon McCallister led the ground game with 161 yards rushing on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
Gunner Chambers and Ty Wilmot both had 35 yards touchdown receptions. Wilmot finished with two catches for 55 yards and he also rushed for 41 yards on four carries. Chambers added 28 yards rushing on two carries.
The Warriors return home on Thursday night for a big battle with Mt. View-Gotebo in C-2 action. The Tigers are 1-1 in district action after a loss to Tipton last week.
