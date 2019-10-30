The No. 3 team in Class C, Tipton Tigers, had their hands full with Maysville Warriors in C-2 action Friday night. Tipton went into Maysville and walked away with a 42-26 win.
Maysville had a huge night rushing the ball. They finished with 391 yards on the ground behind 168 yards from Kaedon Wyatt and 107 yards from Gunner Aprill. Aprill finished with two touchdown runs and Wyatt and Damon McCallister had one each.
McCallister finished with 67 yards rushing, Ty Wilmot 19, Gunner Chambers 18 and Bo Green 12.
Maysville is alone in fourth place in the district with a 2-2 record one game behind Fox and Mt. View-Gotebo who are 3-1 and Tipton who is 5-0. Maysville will host Fox Friday night in their final home game and will be at Thackerville week 10.
