For the first time this season, the Maysville Warriors had to play a complete game. The Warriors beat Corn Bible in their district C-2 opener defeating the Crusaders 62-34.
Maysville had a big night on offense with 545 yards in total offense. Gunner Aprill and Damon McAllister both went over the century mark rushing. Aprill had 210 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns including a 50-yard touchdown. McAllister had 167 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns including a 70 yard score. Gunner Chambers added 37 yards on five carries including a 30-yard touchdown.
Aprill was 2 of 2 passing for 65 yards. Gunner Chambers had one catch for 35 yards and Ty Wilmot had a catch for 30 yards.
Maysville will step out of district this week as they host the Hollis Tigers. The Tigers are 3-0 on the season after defeating Quinton 22-20.
