Warriors roll past Grandfield

The Maysville Warrior defense picked up their third shutout of the season as they moved to 4-1 on the year defeating Grandfield 50-0 in a game that lasted only a half because of the mercy rule.
The Warriors scored several different ways in the game besides offense. They had two special team touchdowns and added a defensive touchdown in the game.
The Warriors opened the game with Gunner Chambers returning the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
Noah Chambers had 88 yards on 2 carries with a touchdown and added a punt return for a touchdown.
Kade McGowen returned an interception for a touchdowns and also had a 38 yard touchdown run on offense. McGowen added a 10-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Shannon.
Hunter Wilmot had a 6-yard touchdown run.
Kannon McAllister had a punt block on defense right before the end of the game.
The Warriors will host Thackerville Friday night. The Indians are 1-3 on the year after losing to Paoli 48-28 Friday night.
