The Maysville Warriors offense continued its assault on C-2 defenses racking up 439 first half yards in a 54-6 win over Ryan.
Gunner Chambers ended the game when he returned a Ryan kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown with 3 seconds left in the first half giving the Warriors a mercy rule win.
Maysville got started quickly in the game. On first down from their own 7-yard line, Bo Green hit Noah Chambers with a quick pass and the race was on. Noah Chambers out ran the Cowboy defense 93 yards for the touchdown and Maysville never looked back.
Green finished with 286 total yards and three touchdowns. He led the offense with 121 yards on the grounds on six carries with one touchdown and as 4-of-8 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Gunner Chambers finished with two carries for 63 yards and a touchdown to go along with his kickoff return touchdown.
Noah Chambers had an 11-yard touchdown run to go along with his 93-yard touchdown reception.
Hunter Wilmot had two touchdown catches, one of 23 yards and one for 6 yards.
Kannon McCallister had a 3-yard touchdown run. Bryce Shannon threw a 6-yard TD pass to Hunter Wilmot.
The Warrior defense again played well giving up the lone touchdown. In four district games, Maysville has given up 28 points, 7 per game.
Ty Wilmot led the defensive charge with 3.5 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Nic Jones had 2.5 tackles and forced a fumble. Green added an interception for the defense.
The Warriors are scheduled to host Garvin County rival Paoli on Friday night. The Pugs had a two-game win streak snapped with a 52-6 loss to Fox on Thursday night.
