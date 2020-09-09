The Maysville Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season after a 50-0 blanking of the Central Marlow Bronchos on Friday night in a game that ended in the third quarter.
Maysville's ground attack proved to be to much for Central as they rushed for 255 yards on 27 attempts averaging 9.4 yards per carry. The Warriors had 286 total yards against the Broncho defense.
Bo Green finished with 79 total yards and four touchdowns. He had 43 yards rushing on 7 attempts with two touchdowns and also threw for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Noah Chambers had 60 total yards rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown while also added a 10-yard touchdown catch.
Gunner Chamber had 68 total yards with 48 yards rushing and he also had a 20-yard touchdown catch.
Bryce Shannon was 1-of-1 passing for 25 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriror defense dominated limiting the Central offense all night and got their second shutout in as many games.
Nick Jones helped led the offense with 5.5 tackles. Kolby Wyatt had 5 tackles, N. Chamber had 5 tackles and an interception, G. Chambers had 4 tackles and a forced fumble and Carson Chambers had a sack.
Maysville will be back on the road at Velma Friday night against the Comets. Velma is 1-0 on the year after a 46-0 win at Empire.
The Comets are in their first official year of 8-man football. They finished 9-0 a year ago in 8-man but were no eligible for the OSSAA playoffs.
This year they are in Class B and return 8 starters off that squad. Included in those eight is junior quarterback Tristan Wainscott who had over 2,200 yards last year running and throwing the football with 39 total touchdowns.
