The No. 8 team in Class C, the Maysville Warriors, won their third game in a row and their fifth in six outings beating Thackerville 62-16, moving to 3-0 in district action.
The Warriors had a huge offensive output with over 630 yards. They finished with 487 yards on the ground on 29 attempts and had 149 yards through the air on four receptions.
Maysville had two backs rush for more than 100 yards and a third finish just under the century mark.
Noah Chambers rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came on a 96-yard run.
Kaedon Wyatt rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Gunner Chambers rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Bo Green was 3-of-5 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Ty Wilmot was his favorite target with 102 yards receiving and the two touchdowns.
The defense allowed only 105 yards on the night, 64 through the air and 41 on the ground.
A 46-yard touchdown pass for Thackerville tied the game at 8-8 in the first quarter. It was all Maysville after that as they scored 44 straight points.
Thackerville got an 89-yard pick six in the third quarter that cut the score to 52-16.
Maysville scored two more times for a 62-12 win.
The Warriors will now travel to Ryan to face the Cowboys on Thursday night. Ryan is 0-6 on the season after a 58-12 loss to Paoli.
