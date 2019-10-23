The ball control offense of the Wayne Bulldogs and three Wynnewood turnovers kept the ball out of the hands of the Savages' explosive offense Thursday night.
Wayne had the ball for over 36 minutes while Wynnewood had the ball for just over 11 minutes in a 35-7 Bulldogs win.
Wayne ran 61 plays on offense for 415 total yards. They ran for 392 yards on 57 plays on the legs of Bulldog quarterback Ethan Mullins.
Mullins had a huge night with 243 yards rushings on 37 carries with four touchdowns. Brannon Lewelling also went over the century mark for the Bulldogs on the ground with 146 yards and a touchdown.
The Savages only had 165 yards in offense on 27 snaps. Danchez Patterson had 90 yards on 11 carries and TJ Grove had 71 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.
The Bulldogs had the ball for all but 20 seconds of the first quarter. They had a 13-play drive that chewed up 8 minutes off the clock but the Savage defense held deep in their own territory and forced a turnover on downs.
On the Savages first offensive play of the game, they put the ball on the ground turning the ball over to Wayne at the 28-yard line after a big run.
The Bulldogs moved down the field and scored on a fourth down run on a one-yard run by Mullins.
Wynnewood got the ball back with 12 seconds left in the quarter and started moving up field. Runs by Grove and Patterson moved the ball to the Wayne 3-yard line. Grove powered his way into the end zone from there tying the game at 7.
Wayne regained the lead on their next possession. The Bulldogs moved 60 yards down the field on 11 plays with Mullins scoring on an 11 yard run and a 13-7 lead.
Wynnewood opened the second half with the football and moved down the field into scoring position. Grove just missed a 43-yard field goal giving Wayne the football at their own 20-yard line.
A 30-yard run by Mullins in the Bulldogs opening possession of the second half moved Wayne into Wynnewood territory. Mullins finished off the drive with an 11-yard touchdowns run and a 21-7 lead.
The Savages fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Wayne recovered the ball at the Savage 40-yard line. Four plays later Lewelling was in the end zone from 20 yards out for a 28-7 lead.
The Savages would fumble the ball on their next possession giving Wayne the football at the Savages 21-yard line.
Mullins would score three plays later as the fourth quarter began on a 12-yard run for a 35-7 lead.
The two teams would exchange drives and punts in the fourth quarter and Wayne would take a knee to end the game with a 35-7 lead.
The Savages fall to 2-2 in district play in District A-7 action. They are tied for fourth place with this week's opponent Wewoka. The Tigers are coming off a 58-40 win over Mounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.