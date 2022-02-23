Madill’s Jayden Weiberg took the Lady Wildcats on her shoulders Friday night in a district championship game with Pauls Valley. Weiberg, an ECU signee, scored 18 fourth quarter points, 9 in the final 70 seconds and finished off a wild comeback with a layin just before the buzzer for a 59-57 win over the Lady Panthers.
Pauls Valley hit 12 3-pointers in the game including back-to-back-to-back shots by Jazmin Nunez in the third quarter. Madill countered with 26-of-33 free throws, including 13 from Weiberg.
The game went back and forth with 10 lead changes and the game tied on six different occasions in the opening 21 minutes.
Six different Lady Panthers and five different Lady Wildcats scored in the opening quarter that ended with the score knotted at 15.
Madill’s Knight started the second quarter with a basket but the Panthers responded with a 13-2 run for their largest lead of the first half at nine. Isabella Gutierrez had 8 points in the run.
The Wildcats fired back over the final 3:30 with eight straight points including six straight free throws cutting the lead to 28-27 at the break.
Madill grabbed their first lead of the second half with a pair of free throws. Nunez hit a 3-pointer to give PV a 33-31 lead and Weiberg answered with a basket at the four-minute mark tying the game at 33.
Nunez continued her hot streak from beyond the arc with three straight 3-pointers and the defense shut down Madill as PV took a 42-33 lead. Haylee Elkins ended the Nunez streak with a 3-pointer for the Lady Wildcats and they finished the quarter with four straight cutting the lead to 42-37 heading into the final quarter.
Gutierrez started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and an 8-point lead for PV. After a traditional 3-point play from Weiberg, Sebriana Harper connected with a 3-pointer as the lead remained eight.
Madill then went on an 8-2 run that cut the lead to two with just over three minutes remaining. Weiberg tied the game with three free throws with 1:10 remaining.
PV responded with a pair of Nunez free throws 8 seconds later. Weiberg responded with a basket of her own and after a Madill steal, Weiberg hit a pair of free throws for a 57-55 lead with 33 seconds remaining.
Madill had a chance to extend their lead but Joslyn Stumblingbear missed a pair of free throws with 20 seconds remaining. Nunez then tied the game with a clutch shot in the lane with 12 seconds left. Weiberg got the ball late in the game and moved to the basket scoring on a tough layin with Lady Panthers in her face with 2.8 seconds left for a 59-57 lead.
PV had one last shot but Nunez’ 3-pointer was blocked and Madill held on for the win.
Weiberg finished with a game high 28 points. Braylee Schneider added 9, Abbie Lambertsen 5, Haylee Elkins 5, Hannah Elkins 4, Allyson Knight 4, Stumblingbear 2 and Aubrie Cantrell 1.
Nunez led the Lady Panthers with 18 points. Gutierrez finished with 15, Harper 14, Kadence Newsom 4, Kylie Idleman 3 and Kyra McCurtain 3.
Pauls Valley will face Chickasha at 4:00 p.m. on Friday in Tuttle in a regional consolation game.
