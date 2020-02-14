The Whitebead Chiefs run into the ORES State Tournament came to an end Thursday with a 53-44 loss to the Briggs Braves.
The Chiefs played are to the end but couldn't overcome the length of the Braves in the loss.
Jacob Medina had a career game for the Chiefs with a team high 22 points that included four 3-pointers, one from NBA range. Briggs countered with Talen Gann who also had 22 points with 20 of his points coming in the paint.
The game got off to a quick start with the Braves hitting the first two baskets of the game. Medina hit his first three of the game two minutes into the contest and then added a pair of free throws for the Chiefs only lead of the game, 5-4.
Gann would the spark a 10-2 run for Biggs with six points as the Braves grabbed a 14-7 lead. A late basket by Corbin Derryberry cut the Braves lead to 14-9 at the end of the quarter.
Gann opened the second quarter with a basket for Briggs. Medina responded with a 3-pointer and Derryberry closed the gap to two with a floater along the baseline as Whitebead cut the lead to a baskets with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
The Braves made a push in the middle of the quarter to extend their lead out to seven. Eric Thompson nailed a 3-pointer and Derryberry free throw cut the lead to basket with two minutes remaining. The teams exchanged baskets in the final minutes with Briggs taking a 31-26 lead.
Briggs opened the second half with an 8-2 run as they opened up a 39-28 lead. Medina then hit back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the lead to five. The Braves closed out the quarter and opened up the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run as Briggs extended their lead to double digits.
Briggs then ran clock and forced Whitebead to foul to get the ball back. Medina's 30-foot shot cut the lead to single digits with just over a minute to go. Briggs hit 4-of-6 free throws down the stretch to keep Whitebead at arms length.
Axel Ortega's 3-pointer cut the lead to 7 with 10 seconds to go but a late basket by Briggs pushed the final margin to nine.
Derrberry finished behind Medina in the scoring department with 7 points. Ortega added 6, Noah Olguin 4, Thompson 3 and Jonah Davis 2.
