In his return to football, junior Ty Wilmot finished with 216 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Maysville Warriors to a 52-0 win over the Bray-Doyle Donkeys.
Wilmot, who took last year off, had four carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 53-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown catch to highlight his evening.
Gunner Chambers led the rushing attack with 104 yards on six carries with a 43-yard touchdown.
Gunner Aprill had three carries for 20 yards and a touchdown but also was 4-of-5 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns. His third passing touchdown was to Kaedon Wyatt for 30 yards.
Maysville finished with 429 total yards, 275 rushing and 154 passing.
The Warriors will host Maysville Friday night in a battle of 8-man schools in Garvin County. Paoli lost a 46-0 battle to Wilson on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.