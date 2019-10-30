In a defensive battle, the Stratford Bulldogs and Little Axe Indians battled til the final horn sounded. In the final minute of play, Stratford's Payton Wood powered his way into the end zone from a yard out on fourth down for a 6-0 win.
“The conditions were really rough tonight, but the guys kept battling and came up with a nice drive to end the game,”head coach Michael Blackburn said. “I was really proud of the way our guys fought tonight.”
The statistics were just as even as the score. The Bulldogs finished with 162 yards in total offense, 152 on the ground and 10 through the air. Gus Smith paced the offense with 70 yards rushing on 818 carries. Laken Dempsey added 38 yards on 8 carries, Russell Caton 31 yards and Wood 13 yards.
Little Axe combined for 171 yards in total offense. They had 164 yards rushing and 7 passing.
Caton and Smith led the defensive charge with 12 tackles each. Britt Bradstreet added 11, with Dempsey and Trevan Willingham adding 8 each.
The Bulldogs will travel to OKC on Friday night to face the Star Spencer Bobcats.
