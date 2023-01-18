Pauls Valley competed in the Class 3A District Duals in Lexington last week. Eight schools Pauls Valley, Lexington, Bethel, Little Axe, Star Spencer, Wilburton, Community Christian and defending state duals champ Marlow were in attendance.
The Panthers opened the Duals against Wilburton and defeated the Diggers by a score of 66-12. The Panthers dominated the dual winning 12 of 14 weights.
The Panthers next took on the defending State Champion Marlow Outlaws. The Panthers lost the Dual 78-6 but on the positive side, the Panthers Logan Schaper was the only wrestler of the entire dual to score points against the Outlaws. The loss to the eventual District Champion evened the Panthers record to 1-1 on day.
The Panthers then reeled off two victories. The Panthers victory over Start Spencer was their second of the day and put them in position to get a top two finish at Districts. They kept the momentum going by defeating Bethel by a score of 66-6. The two victories made the Panthers record 3-1 on the day and set up a battle for second place against the Little Axe Indians.
The Panthers wrestled well against the Indians but four forfeits that the Panthers gave up due to not having a full squad doomed their chances to get the runner-up finish in the Duals. Ultimately the Indians got the victory and finished second in the District Duals.
The Panthers closed out the day with a victory over Community Christian. The victory avenged and earlier regular season loss to the Royals and gave Pauls Valley the 3rd place finish in the meet.
The Panthers wrestled well all day and had a dual record of 5-2 on the day. Coupling the district duals with the earlier dual against Broken Bow, the Panthers now have a 6-2 dual record after the Christmas break.
MADILL TOURNAMENT
The Panthers went five-for-five on Saturday in Madill Tournament with each of the five wrestlers attending earning a medal.
At 106 pounds, Panther Cael Copeland won his second tournament in a week. Copeland went 3-0 on the day to win the championship. Copeland defeated the runner-up by fall at the 1:26 mark of the match.
Senior Celsen Barahona finished as the runner-up of the tournament at 126 pounds. Barahona lost to the tournament champion by fall at the 4:36 mark of the match finishing with a 2-1 record on the day.
At 132 pounds, Junior Ty Green finished fourth losing out on third place at the 3:05 mark of the match.
At 285 pounds, Panther Junior Levi Caudle finished fourth for the Panthers after going 3-2 on the day.
On the girls side, Panther wrestler Tori Brooks won two weight classes on the day. The senior won the 138 pounds and at 144 pounds going 5-0 on the day and earning the medals in two weight classes.
