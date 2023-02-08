Wrestling champ

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then becoming clear overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Then becoming clear overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.