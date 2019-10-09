WW moves to 2-0 in district play

Senior quarterback TJ Grove had 566 yards in total offense with 6 touchdowns to lead the Wynnewood Savages to a 43-26 win over Allen in A-7 district play.
Grove had season highs in both rushing and passing with 334 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns and 232 yards passing with two touchdowns.
The Savages jumped out early on the Mustangs taking a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Wynnewood opened the game with the football driving 59 yards down the field.
The Savages rushing attack behind Danchez Patterson and Grove moved the ball to the Allen 26-yard-line. On third-down-16 Grove dropped back to pass for the first time in the game hitting Patterson for a 26-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
After an exchange of punts in the middle of the quarter, Wynnewood got rolling again. A 34-yard run by Grove gave the Savages a first down at the 11-yard line. Allen’s defense stepped up holding Wynnewood out of the end zone but not off the score board. Grove’s 21-yard field goal gave the Savages a 10-0 lead.
Wynnewood got the ball back early in the second and moved quickly down the field. A 21-yard pass from Grove to Austin Mendoza set up a 32-yard touchdown pass from Grove to Dawson Anderson to cap off the 5 play 63-yard drive.
Allen answered with a scoring drive of their own on their next possession. Knighten capped off a 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 17-7.
WW came right back with touchdown. A four-play 56-yard drive ended with a 20-yard touchdown run by Grove giving the Savages a 23-7 lead at the break.
Allen got on the scoreboard late in a defensive third quarter. The Mustangs recovered a Wynnewood fumble and scored one play later on a Smith 69-yard pass to Brecheen cutting the lead to 23-14.
Wynnewood started a drive late in the quarter and ended it 10 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Grove.
Allen answered two minutes later with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Knighten from Smith.
Late in the fourth quarter, Grove capped off a two-play 91-yard drive racing 87 yards for a touchdown and a 37-20 lead.
Allen came back 30 seconds later completing three quick passes that covered 40 yards. Smith hit Brecheen for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Wynnewood used up two minutes off the clock before punting the ball away to Allen with under a minute to go. Grove sealed the victory with an interception giving the Savages a 2-0 start in district play.
The Savages finished with 663 yards in total offense, 431 on the ground and 232 through the air. Behind Grove in the rushing department was Patterson who finished with 98 yards rushing. Collin Tracey and Mendoza both had 3 yards.
Five different players caught passes from Grove. Mendoza led the way with 77 yards on 5 catches. Bryce Dixon had 53 yards on 4 catches. Anderson had 46 yards on 4 catches. Patterson had 39 yards and Moses Gibson 17.
Anderson led the defense with 8.5 tackles. Mendoza had 5.5 tackles, Nick Williams 4, Araldo Hernandez 3.5 and Zack Ray and Grove 3 each. The Savages gave up 478 yards on defense, 152 yards rushing and 326 passing.
The Savages will host No. 5 Stroud on Friday night. The Tigers are 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play after a 42-38 win over Wewoka this past week.
