After falling to the No. 1 team in Class A last week, Wynnewood bounced back in a huge way defeating Healdton 57-0, their second shutout of the season.
The Savage defense held the Bulldogs to only 40 total yards, 31 of those on the ground. The Savage offense exploded for 418 yards, 353 on the ground.
Caden Knighten had a big game with 187 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns to lead the offense. John Mathis added 64 yards rushing on three carries. Derick Fields had 40 yards and two touchdowns, Julian Givens 29 yards, Adrian Hernandez 16 yards, Donovan Pittman 12 and Jake Everett 5 yards and a touchdown.
Knighten was 3-of-5 passing for 65 yards. Adam Fields had two catches for 55 and John Mathis one foe 10.
Fields scored twice to open the game in the first quarter scoring on runs of 4 and 5 yards out for a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
Knighten scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 2 and 33 yards. The defense also got on the scoreboard as they blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the endzone for a score as the Savages opened up a 36-0 half time lead.
Knighten opened up the second half scoring with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Knighten scored on a 53-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 50-0 lead.
Everett capped off the scoring for Wynnewood with a 4-yard TD run and a 57-0 lead and win.
Wynnewood finishes out the regular season at Wayne before heading to the playoffs the following week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.