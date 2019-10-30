The Wynnewood Savages and Wewoka Tigers battled for 48 minutes in a key A-7 district battle Friday night in Wewoka. Two second quarter Tiger touchdowns gave them a 30-15 lead at the break. The Savages fought back but Wewoka was able to hold on for a 36-29 win.
T.J. Grove had a huge game with 242 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns and was 2-of-3 passing for 23 yards and a touchdown. Danchez Patterson finished with 46 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Brenden Moore had one catch for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Wynnewood got off to a great start in the game. On the second snap of the game, Grove found a crease in the Wewoka defense going 59 yards for a touchdown.
Two snaps later, Wewoka was in the end zone with a 23-yard touchdown run by Stephens as the Tigers took an 8-7 lead.
After forcing a Wynnewood punt, Wewoka went on a 7-play drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Miles and a 16-7 lead after one quarter.
After pining the Tigers deep in their own territory and forcing a punt, Wynnewood got the ball back at the Wewoka 17-yard line.
The first two plays of the series went backward but on a third-and-16, Grove dropped back to pass and hit Moore with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Grove's conversion run cut the lead to 16-15.
Wewoka would score on their next two possessions. Miles scored on a 31-yard run and then Stephens scored on an 80-yard run for a 30-15 lead at the break.
A defensive battle broke out in the third quarter and the two teams exchange punts all the way through.
Late in the third quarter, Wynnewood started a drive at their own 41 and moved into Wewoka territory as the quarter ended. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Patterson broke through the Wewoka defense going 26-yards for a touchdown as they cut the lead to 30-23.
Wewoka responded with a 60-yard scoring drive. Stephens capped off the drive with a 35-yard touchdown run pushing the lead back to two scores, 36-23.
Ten seconds later, Wynnewood cut the lad back to a single score as Grove raced 46 yards on the first play after the kickoff for a touchdown as the Savages cut the lead to 36-29.
The Savages got the ball back in their own territory after holding the Tigers and forcing a turn over on downs.
Wynnewood moved back down the field and into Wewoka territory. A false start on a fourth down set up the Savages with a fourth-and-eighth. Grove picked up four yards on fourth down as Wynnewood turned the ball over on downs at the Wewoka 38.
The Savages got the ball back late in the game with 75 yards between them and the end zone. A fourth down conversion kept the drive alive but the Savages ran out of time falling by a touchdown.
Austin Mednoza led the defense with eight tackles, three for loss. Araldo Hernandez finished with 7 tackles, Nick Williams 3.5 and Moses Gibson 3.
Wynnewood is tied for fifth place in the district with Mounds a game behind Wewoka and Konawa. The Savages will host Mounds this week and will travel to Liberty week 10. Both have playoff implications as the Savages need to win both to stay alive in the playoff picture.
