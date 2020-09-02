STRATFORD — After winning the state title in 2015, the Stratford Bulldogs moved to Class 2A and have spent the last four years in that class. The Bulldogs return to Class A this season and will face some familiar foes in District A-4.
“We will be seeing some that we haven’t seen in a while,” head coach Michael Blackburn said.
Blackburn has a young group of athletes to work with along with a few veterans as they return to Class A. Blackburn has 26 rostered players with six seniors, three juniors, nine sophomores and eight freshman.
“Our numbers our down a little from previous years,” Blackburn said. “We have some young inexperienced guys that will need to grow up very fast and we expect them to.”
The Bulldogs are working on some different looks on both defense and offense. Blackburn’s clubs have been a traditional I-formation team, but this year will show multiple looks.
“We will be in multiple formations on offense,” Blackburn said. “We will be in different spread formations but we will also run out of the I-formation.”
Guiding the offense will be two-year starter Payton Wood at quarterback. The senior threw for 757 yards a year ago and also rushed for 142 yards.
Wood will have several different players behind him at running back.
“We will be running back by committee,” Blackburn said. “For most of them it will be their first varsity experience. Hunter Morton, Nolan Hall, Walker Chandler, Jakob Holland, Jase Fulks, David Arriga and Skylar Joslin will all see time in the back field.”
Wood will have one veteran receiver on the outside to throw the ball to. Brisyn Markovich finished with 225 yards receiving last year. Kepi Garner, John Mann, Hall, Joslin, Fulks, Holland and Chandler will give Wood several targets in the new passing game.
There is a mixture of youth and experience in the trenches for the Bulldogs.
“We will have a two seniors and a couple of sophomores starting upfront,” Blackburn said. “Seniors Tate Schwerdtfeger and Ty Martin both started a year ago. Jacob Fires, Aaron Carter, Josiah Stevens, Blake English and Dalton Hurley all saw action last year.”
The defense will be running a 3-3 stack this year.
“Our philosophy will be to run to the football and get as many guys to the ball as possible,” Blackburn said. “We will not be big, so we need to use our speed.”
There is still some competition going on along the defensive line. Fires, Martin and Carter all played upfront last year.
Fires had 21 tackles a year ago and will look to get the nod at nose. Carter added 28 tackles a year ago. Schwerdtfeger will also be in the mix upfront and these are the potential starters.
Martin had 38 tackles a year ago at defensive end but is being moved to linebacker this year.
“Our linebackers will be inexperienced as all of our starters from a year ago graduated,” Blackburn said. “Martin, Fulks and Chandler along with Stevens and Goodridge will all see action at the linebacker position. Other players that are currently in the backfield could also move to these position.”
There is some experience returning in the backfield of the Bulldog defense. Hall, Markovich, Gamer, Wood, Morton and Holland all had starts in the secondary.
“Hall and Markovich are returning starters at corner and Gamer also started some games their also,” Blackburn said. “Wood started at safety and Morton started a few games as well there.
“Holland was hurt in our first game last year, but was a starter before the injury. Some other names that will be in these secondary positions are Arriga, Joslin, Mann and King.”
The district will be extremely tough with defending state champ Ringling heading District A-4.
“Our district should be very tough and very competitive,” Blackburn said. “Ringling is the defending state champion and they will be the favorite to win the district.”
The Blue Devils won’t be the only hurdle in the district.
“Elmore City-Pernell should have a very good group and Wayne has a good returning bunch as well and Dibble should have a solid team also,” Blackburn said. “Wynnewood, Rush Springs and Healdton always have good athletic teams. We feel that we should be right there competing for a playoff spot.”
The Bulldogs will get an early test before they jump into district play. Stratford will open at home with Christian Heritage on Sept. 4. Then Stratford will travel to face local rival Allen before hosting Oklahoma Christian Academy for its 2020 Homecoming contest.
The Bulldogs will jump feet first into A-4 play against two of the top three projected teams — at Ringling and then at home with Elmore City-Pernell.
