Senior Gunner Manning ended his prep career with touchdown catches of 11, 34 and 1 to lead the Pugs to a 36-0 shutout win over Grandfield, Thursday night. Senior Brian Jennings had a touchdown catch and Rocky Randol had a touchdown run in the game.
Paoli jumped out early in the game and never looked back. The Pug offense finished with 134 yards rushing and 128 passing. The defense held Grandfield to 125 yards rushing and 15 passing.
The Pugs finish the season with a 4-5 overall record and a 3-4 record in district play.
