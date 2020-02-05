On a night when leading scorer Katlyn Davenport couldn't find her mark, freshman Jazmin Nunez did. The back-up guard scored a game high 14 points including the game winner with one/tenth of a second left to lift Pauls Valley to a 34-33 win over Davis.
Davis' Grace Murphy has tied the game with 7 seconds remaining when she banked in a 3-pointer. Pauls Valley got the ball in and got a time out at half court with 1.5 seconds left. The Lady Panthers looked like they had a play to Davenport but when that wasn't open threw to Nunez along the baseline. She took one dribble and got off a 15-foot shot that missed, but a whistle and a foul sent her to the free throw line. She missed the first but drained the second giving PV the win.
Pauls Valley only trailed twice in the game and the score was tied on two different occasions but they couldn't put the Lady Wolves away. Their largest lead of the game was nine points after scoring 8 straight points at the end of the first half and into the second half but Davis quickly erased that to keep the game close.
Davis jumped out early in the game after a Jolee Grinstead free throw and a Jacie LaNoy basket. Pauls Valley went two full minutes without a basket to start the game but Harlee Jones finally got PV on the board with a layup and Davenport followed that up with a basket for PV's first lead of the game three minutes in.
Davis regained the lead at the midway point of the first quarter on a Logan Pruitt basket. An Emerald Veales basket and a Nunez 3-pointer gave PV the lead that they would hold the rest of the quarter. Davis stayed close as Morgan Scott hit a 3-pointer late in the first cutting the margin to 9-8.
Grinstead opened the second quarter with a short jumper that gave Davis a 10-9 lead. Nunez responded with a 3-pointer that would give PV the lead for the next 21 minutes. Nunez's three sparked a 7-1 run as PV opened up a five-point advantage. Back-to-back baskets by Pruitt cut the lead to one but Anna Herd's jumper in the final minute gave PV an 18-15 lead.
Herd's basket at the end of the quarter and six straight points on baskets by Sebriana Harper, Davenport and Veales gave PV their largest lead of the game at nine.
Grinstead scored five straight points in a 7-0 run that cut the lead to two. During Davis' run, Davenport picked up her fourth foul and was designated to the bench for the next 8 minutes. Madison Delaplain ended the Davis run with a short jumper as PV took a 26-22 lead into the final 8 minutes.
Pauls Valley had a chance to put the game away early in the fourth quarter from the free throw line but missed five straight free throws. Nunez kept PV up by hitting a couple of basket in the opening half of the fourth quarter.
Murphy helped close the gap with a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws for Davis. He free throws with just under five minutes cut the lead to 30-27.
Nunez finally broke the missed free throw streak by the Lady Panthers by hitting the front end of a one-and-one with four minutes remaining. The only points scored over the next 3:50 came at the line. Chloe Summers two free throws for Davis cut the lead two with a minute to go.
Herd connected on the back end of two free throws for the Lady Panthers to give them a 3-point lead with 45 seconds remaining.
Davis tied the game with 7 seconds left as Murphy banked in a 20-footer tying the game a 33.
Pauls Valley got the ball in and got a time out at half court. The Lady Panthers then got the ball into Nunez who was fouled going in for a shot with one/tenth of a second left in the game. She swished the second of two shots giving the Lady Panther the win.
Nunez finished with a game high 14 points. Veales added 5, Delaplain 4, Davenport 4, Herd 3, Harper 2 and Jones 2.
Grinstead led the Lady Wolves with 9. Murphy added 8, Pruitt 6, Scott 5, Summers 3 and LaNoy 2.
The Lady Panthers will be at Washington on Friday night. They will tip at 8 p.m. and the boys will tip early at 6:30 p.m.
