A steal by Jazmin Nunez in the final 10 seconds led to free throws and a 38-37 Pauls Valley win at Davis on Tuesday. With the score tied at 37, Davis called a time out with 11 seconds left to set up a final shot in regulation.
After Davis in-bounded the ball, Nunez came up with a steal and drove down the court for a game winning layup. She was fouled with 2.8 seconds left and was sent to the free throw line. She missed the first shot but hit nothing but twine on her second attempt giving Pauls Valley the lead and win.
The game was back-and-forth early on. Three-point baskets by Isabella Gutierrez and Nunez gave the Lady Panthers a 9-7 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead in the second quarter as Nunez scored 8 points in a 12-2 run that gave PV a 21-10 lead. Davis closed the half strong with six straight points, three by Jaci Lanoy, cutting the lead to 21-16 at the break.
Nunez started off the second half with a 3-pointer as PV opened back up a double digit lead. Davis went nearly six minutes without a point before a Logan Pruitt free throw ended the drought. Chloe Summers added a pair of free throws for the Lady Wolves in the quarter as they closed the gap to 30-19 heading into the final frame.
Davis got hot to start the fourth quarter scoring nine straight points over the first four minutes and cutting the Lady Panther lead to a single basket. Gutierrez ended the PV scoreless streak with pair of free throws.
The game was tight over the final two minutes with the free throw line getting the most action. Davis hit six straight free throws over a 25-second span to take a 35-34 lead with 1:18 remaining.
Harlee Jones tied the game at 35 with a free throw and then hit the Lady Panthers only basket of the fourth quarter with 35 seconds left, tying the game at 37.
Nunez then came up with the game saving steal and free throw for the win.
Nunez led all scorers with 15 points, four 3-pointers. Jones added 9, Gutierrez 8, Sebriana Harper 3 and Hannah Raper 2. Pruitt led the Lady Wolves with 12 points. Summers added 11, LaNoy 9 and Barnes 5.
Pauls Valley plays Plainview at 3:20 p.m. in the opening round of the Charles K. Heatly Classic in Lindsay today.Fullscreen
