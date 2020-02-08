The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers blew open a tight game in the second half at Washington and cruised to a 61-47 win Friday.
The game went back-and-forth early with six lead changes and three tied scores. The largest lead by either team was three by Washington late in the first quarter. Pauls Valley finished out the first quarter with a four straight Madison Delaplain points and opened the second with three more for a 7-0 run that gave them a 15-11 lead.
Pauls Valley kept the lead in the second quarter pushing their lead to five after a pair of Anna Herd free throws. Washington cut the lead to two late in the quarter but Harlee Jones made two free throws later for a 23-19 lead.
Washington had foul trouble in the first half as they had 15 fouls called. PV went to the line 14 times in the first half and hit 9 attempts. Seven different Lady Panthers scored in the first half with Jazmin Nunez leading the way with 5.
Washington came out of the locker room with a 6-2 run that tied the game at 25.
Nunez then came to life for the Lady Panthers scoring 10 points in a 12-2 run that helped blow open the game. Pauls Valley’s run extended to 20-7 as they opened up a 45-32 lead. Nunez finished with 14 points in the quarter including two 3-pointers.
The lead grew to 17 at the start of the fourth quarter after Katlyn Davenport and Nunez both hit baskets. Washington had a 10-2 run over the next three minutes to keep the game interesting. Leading by 10 with two minutes left, PV sealed the win with a 9-0 run. Washington chipped in a couple of baskets late cutting the final margin to 14. Emreald Veales had a big fourth quarter with seven points to help seal the win.
Nunez finished with a career high 23 points to lead all scorers. Davenport chipped in 12, Veales 9, Jones 5, Delaplain 4, Chesney Dudley 4, Anna Herd 3 and Sebriana Harper 1.
Scheffee led the Lady Warriors with 16. Richardson added 12, Myers 10, Lucas 6 and Wells 3.
Pauls Valley will be back on the road Monday in their only game of the week as the face Marlow.
