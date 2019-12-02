Class 6A-I State Championship
Jenks vs Owasso at UCO (Edmond) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.
Class 6A-II State Championship
Stillwater vs Bixby at UCO (Edmond) Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Class 5A State Championship
Carl Albert vs McGuinness at UCO (Edmond) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A State Championship
Weatherford vs Poteau at UCO (Edmond) Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.
Class 3A State Championship
Lincoln Christian vs Plainview at UCO (Edmond) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.
Class 2A Semifinals
Beggs vs Metro Christian at Broken Arrow High School, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Vian vs Kingston at Edmond North High School. Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Class A Semfinals
Rejoice Christian vs Ringling at Noble High School, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Pawnee vs Cashion at Cushing High School. Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Shattuck vs Davenport at SWOSU (Weatherford) Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Cherokee vs Regent Prep at Western Heights, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Class C State Championship
Waynoka vs Pond Creek-Hunter at NWOSU (Alva) Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
