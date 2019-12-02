Football Playoffs

Class 6A-I State Championship

Jenks vs Owasso at UCO (Edmond) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Class 6A-II State Championship

Stillwater vs Bixby at UCO (Edmond) Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A State Championship

Carl Albert vs McGuinness at UCO (Edmond) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A State Championship

Weatherford vs Poteau at UCO (Edmond) Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Class 3A State Championship

Lincoln Christian vs Plainview at UCO (Edmond) Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

Beggs vs Metro Christian at Broken Arrow High School, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Vian vs Kingston at Edmond North High School. Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Class A Semfinals

Rejoice Christian vs Ringling at Noble High School, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Pawnee vs Cashion at Cushing High School. Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Shattuck vs Davenport at SWOSU (Weatherford) Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Cherokee vs Regent Prep at Western Heights, Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Class C State Championship

Waynoka vs Pond Creek-Hunter at NWOSU (Alva) Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

