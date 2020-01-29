The Pauls Valley Panthers stepped on the gas right out of the gate and blew out Bridge Creek Tuesday night by an 81-53 count.
Luke Beddow and Chasen Jolley both hit baskets on the Panthers first two possession to give PV the lead. Bridge Creek got as close as 4-3 but a 25-4 run over the next six minutes ended the game. Pauls Valley had five 3-pointers in the run that put them up by 20 points. Quincy Jackson had all 8 of his points in the run with Beddow added 6 points.
Pauls Valley was on cruise control after that as coach Chaffin started mixing in bench players with his top seven, midway through the second quarter.
Nathan Chronister was one of those that came off the bench and calmly nailed a 3-pointer with his first shot and finished with a season high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Chronister also hit the game winning three in the closing seconds of the JV game.
Pauls Valley continued to push the ball in the first half and Lefty Compton’s basket at the buzzer gave PV a 50-23 lead at the break.
Jolley took over to start the second half with 8 of his game high 14 points as the Panthers extended their lead to 65-29.
Bridge Creek had a big fourth quarter against the Panther reserves scoring 24 points in the quarter cutting the final margin to 81-53.
Beddow and Jolley had game high honors with 14 points each. Chronister chipped in 12, Jackson 8, Justin Humphrey 7, Ben Dobbins 7, Luke Hamilton 6, Jose Fabela 4, Crobin Crowder 3, Deacon Davidson 2, Gavin Crouch 2 and Compton 2.
Nate Markulik had 14 to lead Bridge Creek. Gunner Korstjens added 11, Malaki Lee 9, Dylan Hill 4, Mason Hill 3, Ryan Rushin 3, Dallas Billington 2 and Caden Mueller 2.
Pauls Valley will host rival Purcell on Friday night. The Dragons went to overtime on Tuesday to defeat Lindsay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.