The Pauls Valley Panthers came out firing on all cylinders Friday night at Lexington building an 18-point lead in the first quarter. The lead evaporated and midway through the third quarter, Lexington took their first lead of the game at 36-35.
Pauls Valley finished the quarter strong pulling away late for a 59-52 win.
Mason Prince was on fire to start the game for Pauls Valley scoring 10 points and leading PV to a 20-2 lead. Five different players scored in the opening quarter run for the Panthers.
Pauls Valley cooled off and Lexington slowly chipped away at the lead behind 20 combined points from Ty Mixon and Zeke Faulkenberry. Mixon's three free throws at the midway point of the third quarter gave Lexington their first lead of the game 36-35.
Mason Prince got PV back on track with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds of the third for a 43-36 lead, a lead they wouldn't relinquish again.
Each time Lexington made a mini run, Pauls Valley had a response, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line by Maddex Prince in the fourth quarter. Three free throws by Z. Faulkenberry cut the lead to two with two with 1:25 remaining.
Pauls Valley finished out the gay with 3-of-4 free throws and a sweet jumper in the lane by Justin Humphrey for a seven-point win.
Mason Prince lead all scorers with 18 points. Maddex Prince added 15, Jon Grimmett 11, Humphrey 7, Deacon Davidson 2, Cole Campbell 2 and Jack Hamilton 2.
Mixon led the Bulldogs with 14. Ezra Faulkenberry added 13, Z. Faulkenberry 12 and Johnson 11.
Pauls Valley faced No. 7 Silo out of Class 2A on Saturday and will battle rival Lindsay on Monday at the Leopard Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.