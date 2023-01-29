Pauls Valley scored nine straight points in the first quarter to grab the lead against Lexington and they cruised from there for a 58-43 win. Lexington had a 2-0 and 4-2 lead before a Jon Grimmet layin sparked nine straight points and an 11-4 lead.
Lexington hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cutting the lead to one. PV finished out the quarter with baskets by Jacob Medina and Justin Humphrey for a 15-10 lead, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Grimmett got a steal and a dunk to get Pauls Valley started in the second quarter. The dunk was part of a 13-4 second quarter that gave the Panthers a 28-14 lead.
PV opened up the second half with 14-7 run behind four points from Maddex Prince for a 21-point lead their largest of the game. Lexington finished out the quarter with a 8-2 jaunt cutting the lead to 15 heading into the final eight minutes.
Lex cut the lead to 13 with a basket to start the fourth quarter but PV reeled off an 8-2 run pushing the lead back out to 19.
Lex made a run late with 10 straight points but PV was able to hit some free throws late for a 15-point win.
Medina led the way with 23 points. Grimmett added 10, Prince 8, Humphrey 7, Bub Chronister 6, Brett Alfred 2 and Maveric Ashley 2.
Pauls Valley's game with Purcell on Tuesday has been moved to Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.