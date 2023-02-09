The No. 3 Purcell Dragons found themselves in a dogfight Thursday night at the Panther Gymnasium. Purcell defeated Pauls Valley on Saturday, 62-49, but couldn't shake the unranked Panthers on Thursday until the final horn in a 56-53 win.
The Panthers started the game with five straight points, a 3-pointer by Justin Humphrey and a short jumper by Nathan Chronister. Kobe Freeman hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Purcell in an 8-0 run that gave them the lead and that's how the first half went, back-and-forth with Purcell clinging to a 15-14 lead at the end of the quarter.
Pauls Valley tied the game at 15 with a Jacob Medina free throw. Kyler Defreeze had two 3-pointers in an 8-4 jaunt that gave the Dragons a four-point lead in the middle of the quarter.
Jon Grimmett's put back sparked an 8-0 run to end the half as PV grabbed a 27-23 lead at the break. Medina had a pair of lay-ins during the run and Chronister added a short jumper.
Purcell opened the second half with a 9-2 run as four different Dragons hit the scoring column for a 32-29 lead. Maddex Prince got the run stopped with a basket but the Dragons would finished out the quarter with an 11-6 jaunt for a 43-37 lead heading into the final quarter. Freeman had five points for the Dragons in the run and Humphrey and Chronister both hit 3-pointers for the Panthers to keep them in the game.
The Panthers defense stepped up to start the fourth quarter as Chronister and Medina both scored off turnovers to cut the lead to two. After a Malachi Evans 3-pointer for the Dragons put their up five, Humphrey hit a pair of free throws and Prince had a steal and a basket cutting the lead to one.
Purcell pushed their lead back out to four after a Defreeze jumper. Chronister hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 1:50 remaining cutting the lead to one once again. That would be as close as PV would get as Purcell followed that up with four straight free throws as PV was forced to foul to stop the clock.
A Prince steal in the full court pressure led to a Humphrey basket with 16.9 seconds left cut the lead to a single possession. Evans gave the Dragons some breathing room with a pair of free throws.
The Panthers had a chance to cut the Dragon lead to a single possession from the line but could only connect on one free throw on a three shot attempt. Lincoln Eubank gave Purcell a five-point lead with 8.9 seconds left as he hit a free throw.
Medina cut the lead to three with 2.5 seconds left with a layup. The Panthers had to foul and sent Defreeze to the line. He missed two free throws giving Pauls Valley hope with 1.9 seconds left.
Pauls Valley drew up a play during a timeout and Medina got off a half court shot at the buzzer that was short in a 3-point loss.
Evans finished with a game high 20 points for the Dragons. Freeman chipped in 15 and Defreeze 10 for the players in double figures for Purcell.
Chronister led the way for the Panthers with a team high 14 points. Humphrey and Medina added 11 each, Price 8, Grimmett 7 and Jack Hamilton 2.
Pauls Valley is at Lindsay on Friday to tangle with the Leopards.
