The Pauls Valley Panthers just can’t seem to win the close games on the hardwood. The Panthers have played eight games that have been decided by six points or less and they have only won one of those.
In Monday’s game with Marlow, Justin Humphrey had a clean look from 19-feet out at the buzzer but again Pauls Valley fell short 51-48 to the Outlaws.
Marlow entered the game ranked No. 13 in Class 3A with a 14-2 record while Pauls Valley was 10-10 on the season.
Marlow’s Josiah Johnson got off to a terrific start in the game hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and scoring 10 points in the quarter on 4-of-4 shooting for a 10-6 Outlaw lead.
Pauls Valley came storming back late in the quarter with 8 straight points, four by Mason Price, for their first lead of the game.
Jace Gilbert hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Marlow to end the first quarter but it sparked a 13-0 run that saw Johnson scored 10 straight points to start the second. Johnson started the game 8-for-8 with 20 points and didn’t miss a shot until three minutes into the second quarter as Marlow jumped out to a 23-14 lead.
Three different players hit 3-pointers for PV in the second part of the quarter to keep the game close. Humphrey, Luke Beddow and Nathan Chronister all had 3-pointers to cut the Marlow lead to 27-23 at the break.
The second half got off to a quick start with a Humphrey 3-pointer but then things slowed down until the 3 minute mark. Trailing by five, Pauls Valley would go on an 8-0 run over a two-minute span to grab the lead and held a 36-34 lead going into the final quarter.
PV pushed their lead out to six with four straight points by Beddow to start the fourth quarter. The lead grew to seven after a Humphrey 3-pointer at the midway point of the final eight minutes.
Marlow would strike quickly with a 9-2 run over a minute stretch that tied the game at 47 with two minutes remaining.
Jolley gave the Panthers a one-point lead but Avery Payne responded for Marlow with a basket that gave them a one-point lead in the final minute.
Gilbert pushed the Outlaw lead to three with a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining.
Pauls Valley got the ball up court quickly and got the ball to Humphrey on the left wing. His shot hit the iron and rolled off as the horn sounded.
Beddow led the Panthers with 20 points. Humphrey added 13, Jolley and Price 5 each, Chronister 3 and Deacon Davidson 2. Johnson led all scorers with 24 points for the Outlaws and Blake Harris had 10 points, 9 in the fourth quarter.
Pauls Valley will host Lexington on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.