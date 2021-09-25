The Pauls Valley Panthers raced out to a 26-0 lead at Lone Grove Friday night behind four rushing touchdowns by Justin Humphrey. The Longhorns responded with 28 unanswered points and held off a late Panther drive for the win.
Pauls Valley had the ball late in the game driving down deep into Lone Grove territory.
On a first-and-goal from the 9, Humphrey carried the ball down to the goal line. One referee signaled a touchdown while another had him down at the LG one.
After a lengthy discussion, the ball was ruled down at the one.
On second down, Humphrey got into the endzone but a flag for illegal motion negated that score.
With time running, Humphrey rolled out on third down and threw the ball towards the out-of-bounds line. Lone Grove's Jordan Mosley made a diving catch out of bounds and the referee ruled it was an interception.
After another lengthy discussion, Lone Grove was giving the ball at the one-yard line.
Longhorn quarterback Caden Gilmore took the snap to the middle of the PV defense and ended the game.
Humphrey had a huge game finishing with 214 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Pauls Valley finished with 316 total yards while Lone Grove finished with 312 total yards.
Pauls Valley will celebrate homecoming this week as they host Little Axe.
