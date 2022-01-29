Justin Humphrey missed two contested 3-pointers in the closing seconds of Friday's game with rival Purcell that would have tied the game, and the Dragons escaped with a 49-46 win over Pauls Valley at the Panther Gymnasium.
Humphrey got a good look from the top of the key with just under 10 seconds to go but his shot hit the back iron. Pauls Valley fought for the rebound and kicked it out to Humphrey once again. He got off another shot just before the buzz that hit off the back iron and fell off.
The game was back-and-forth from the opening tip. Purcell jumped out early to a 6-2 lead and led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Jacob Medina scored five points for Pauls Valley in a 7-0 spurt to give the Panthers their first lead of the game at 14-10. The Panthers lead was still four at the midway point after Bub Chronister's 3-pointer. Purcell scored five straight points, including a Lincoln Eubanks 3-pointer for an 18-17 lead. Pauls Valley finished out the quarter on a 4-2 spurt that gave them a 21-20 lead at the break.
That little spurt at the end of the quarter combined with eight straight to start the second half pushed the Panther lead out to 29-20. The Prince brothers scored four points each to pace PV's 8-0 jaunt.
Purcell responded with a 12-1 run behind Eubanks five points as they took a 32-30 lead. Pauls Valley tied at the game at 32 on a Mason Prince basket and took the lead again as Deacon Davidson hit an and-one for a 35-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
Purcell started the fourth quarter with an 8-1 jaunt behind four points each from Hayden Ice and Malachi Evans giving the Dragons a 40-37 lead. Pauls Valley fought over the final four minutes, cutting the lead to one on a Humphrey 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds to go. Evans, who was 9-of-10 from the line in the fourth, hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds left to give Purcell a 49-46 lead.
Pauls Valley got their chance in the end but couldn't connect and the Dragons escaped with a three-point win.
Purcell's Evans led all scorers with 18 points. Eubanks, Ice and Willis each had 8, Freeman 4 and Vasquez 1. Humphrey led the Panthers with 15 points. Maddex Prince added 9, Mason Prince 7, Medina 5, Jon Grimmett 4, Davidson 3 and Chronister 3.
Pauls Valley takes on Noble tonight before hosting Davis on Tuesday for Senior Night.
