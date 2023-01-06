Pauls Valley and Bethany went back-and-forth for the first three minutes of Friday's semifinal in the Charles K. Heatly Classic In Lindsay. Bethany caught fire over the next eight minutes with a 21-3 run racing past the Panthers for a 79-48 win.
With the game tied at 7, Bethany's Woods Harrell went on a terror with 10 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, as Bethany scored 15 straight points to open up a double digit lead. At the end of the run 21-3 run the Bronchos had a 20-point lead.
Pauls Valley closed the gap to 14 on a couple of different occasions in the second quarter, but couldn't get any closer. Each time PV would make a run Bethany would push their lead back out to 20-plus including 46-24 at the break.
The Panthers cut the lead to 15 in the third quarter after a 3-point play by Maddex Prince and a 3-pointer by Nathan Chronister. Bethnay made a run late in the third and into the fourth pushing the lead out to 31, 74-43.
The two teams finished out the game with reserves with both teams scoring five points in a 31-point finale.
Harrell led all scorers with 23 points for Bethany. Aiven Todd added 19 and Coleton Caldeion 12.
Justin Humphrey paced the Panthers with 18 points. Prince added 10, Medina 8, Chronister 3, Jorge Fabela 2, Bret Alfred 2, Zack Williams 2, Jon Grimmett 2 and Wyatt Winters 1.
Pauls Valley will play the loser of Lindsay and Crooked Oak in the third place game at 4 p.m. in the Leopard Arena in Lindsay.
