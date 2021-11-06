Pauls Valley and No. 9 Plainview combined for over 800 yards in offense and 62 points in Friday's game at Thompson Field. Plainview scored 22 straight points in the second and third quarters for a 41-21 win over the Panthers.
Mason Smith had a career high 129 yards receiving to help lead the Panther offense. Justin Humphrey had his best night of the year passing with 178 yards on 9 completions. Humphrey also had 65 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Landin Weilenman had 86 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.
With the win Plainview finishes as the 3A-2 District champ. They will host Kingfisher in the first round of the playoffs. Pauls Valley finishes fourth in the district and will be at No. 2 Heritage Hall on Friday.
