Justin Humphrey has always played well in Lindsay and after missing six games while recovering from a football injury, he had a break out game there. In two games since his return, Humphrey scored a total total of nine points. Friday against Byng in the Charles K. Heatly Classic, Humphrey exploded for a season-high 15 points including four three pointers in a 54-34 win advancing them to the finals of the Classic on Saturday.
Junior Mason Prince continued to play well for Pauls Valley scoring a game-high 17 points. Prince is averaging 15 points per game.
The game was back-and-forth early on. There were two lead changes and the game was tied four different times before PV pulled ahead for good. Prince had 8 points in the quarter to lead the Panthers out to an 19-18 lead.
A 7-1 run to start the second quarter pushed the Panther lead to seven. Luke Beddow, Chasen Jolley and Prince all hit baskets in the run. Humphrey scored five straight points late in the quarter to give PV a 10-point lead. Byng hit a free throw late cutting the lead back to single digits at the break.
Pauls Valley put the game away to start the second half. A 12-3 run in the quarter that included two 6-0 runs gave the Panthers a 45-27 lead heading into the final stanza. Humphrey has seven points and Jolley five in the quarter.
Pauls Valley extended the run to 17-3 with the first five points of the fourth quarter, all by Prince, for a 23-point lead. Byng had a mini run in the middle of the fourth quarter that closed the gap to 18. The teams exchanged baskets late with PV finishing with a 20-point win.
Jolley was the third member of the Panthers to score in double figures finishing with 10. Beddow added 8, Deacon Davidson 2, Jimmy Tu 1 and Jack Hamilton 1.
Parker Presley led the way for Byng with 10 points. Malachi Schilreff added 7, Dylan Reed 5, Caden Azlin 3, Boatright 3, Austin Britton 2, AJ Gustin 2, and Carter Colombe 2.
Pauls Valley will play at 7 p.m. in the championship of the classic on Saturday in Lindsay.
