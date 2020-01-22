After hitting 13 3-pointers against Lindsay on Friday, the Pauls Valley Panthers followed that up with 10 against Lexington as the defeated the Bulldogs 59-51 Tuesday.
Luke Beddow had the hot had for Pauls Valley in Tuesday’s game scoring a game high 25 points including five 3-point shots.
Lexington took their only lead of the game early as Penner hit a shot from the lane for a 2-0 lead. Chasen Jolley followed that up with a lay-in for the Panthers that tied the game at 2-2. Beddow and Penner then exchanged baskets over the next three minutes. Both players hit four baskets in the quarter the only difference was Beddow’s came from outside the 3-point line and Penner’s was in the paint.
Beddow’s hot streak gave the Panthers a 14-8 lead in the game, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Lexington had a run at the start of the second quarter scoring four quick points and cutting PV’s lead to 16-15. Justin Humphrey who was the hero Friday night at Lindsay, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and seven straight points sparking an 18-2 run over the final six minutes for a 34-17 halftime lead.
The run continued on into the second half as PV built a 38-19 lead. Missed free throws kept PV from extending the lead even further as they hit only 1-of-6 attempts to start the third and 4-of-12 in the run.
Lexington started chipping away at the lead over the final four minutes of the quarter. The Bulldogs went on a 13-6 run behind seven points from Pruitt and six from Cottrell as they cut the lead to 44-32 heading into the final 8 minutes. Luke Hamilton had two three pointers in the run for the Panthers.
PV pushed the lead back out to 16 to start the fourth quarter and then to 17 with three minutes remaining after back-to-back steals and layups by Jolley and Beddow. Lexington finished strong with a 14-5 run that cut the final margin to 59-51. Cottrell had 10 points in the quarter to lead the Lexington comeback. Pauls Valley struggled from the line late hitting 3-of-8.
Hamilton finished with 12 points for Pauls Valley. Humphrey finished with 9, Jolley 8, Jose Fabela 3 and Quincy Jackson 2.
Contrell finished with 18 to lead the Bulldogs. Penner added 11, Muniz 5, Dawley 4 and Winterton 3.
Pauls Valley will play Atoka in Wampus Cat Classic at 8:20 p.m. in Atoka on Thursday.
