In a wild game, the Pauls Valley Panthers scored four points in the final 62 seconds and held off Lindsay for a 49-48 win Friday inside the Panther Gymnasium.
The game went back-and-forth over the opening five minutes of the fourth. Lindsay's Mitchell Henson hit a runner in the land and Ryein Kennedy added a pair of free throws for a 48-45 lead with just over a minute remaining.
Nathan Chronister hit a short runner in the lane with a minute left for PV to cut the lead to 48-47. Lindsay missed a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left and Pauls Valley got the rebound. With 21 seconds remaining, Humphrey was fouled and went to the line for two shots. He calmly knocked down the first shot to tie the game and hit nothing but net on the second giving the Panthers a 49-48 lead.
Lindsay ran some time off the clock and got a time out with seven seconds left in regulation. The Leopards got a play called and got he ball in the hands of Kennedy. Kennedy drove the lane and got a shot off that just missed and Pauls Valley was able to secure the rebound and the win as time expired.
The game went back-and-forth early with the score tied at 7-7 midway through the period. Humphrey, who already had one 3-pointer in the quarter hit back-to-back attempts sparking an 11-2 run that ended with Jacob Medina hitting a 3-pointer for an 18-9 lead.
Kennedy, who scored all 9 points in the first quarter for Lindsay, opened the second with seven straight giving him 16 straight points for the Leopards. Jaeden Watts and Armonda Hernandez both hit baskets for Lindsay as part of an 11-0 run that gave them a 20-18 lead with just under five minutes left in the first half.
Maddex Prince got Pauls Valley back on track over the final five minutes of the half with a short jumper. That basket sparked a 12-3 run that including 3-pointers by Chronister and Humphrey that gave PV a 31-23 lead at the break.
The Panthers continued that run early in the second half extending it out 18-5 and a 12-point lead 37-25.
Lindsay came storming back over the final four minutes of the quarter with a 13-1 run tying the game at 38 heading into the final quarter. Kaleb Ince and Ty Ferguson both hit 3-pointers to get the run started and Bryce Watts ended the run with a game tying basket late.
Jon Grimmett opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets in the lane for the Panthers. The lead was short lived as Henson and Kennedy hit four straight free throws. Henson gave the Leopards the lead with two minutes left on a short jumper.
After a pair of Kennedy free throws, Lindsay led 48-45 setting up a great finish.
Kennedy led all scorers with 26 points. Henson and Ince both chipped in 7, Ferguson 3 and J. Watts, B. Watts and Hernandez 2 each.
Pauls Valley was led by Humphrey who finished with 16 points. Medina added 13, Prince 7, Grimmett 6, Chronister 5 and Jack Hamilton 2.
Pauls Valley will begin play in the Wampus Cat Classic in Atoka on Thursday. Lindsay is on the road Tuesday at Bridge Creek.
