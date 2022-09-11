Senior quarterback Justin Humphrey had 320 total yards and accounted for 5 touchdowns as Pauls Valley knocked off rival Purcell 45-27 at Conger Field in Purcell Friday night.
Humphrey rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another and Rayne Major added a touchdown run as PV scored the most points they have all season in improving to 2-1 on the season.
PV opened the game and drove down the field with Humphrey scoring on a two-yard run and the Panthers never trailed. They built a 28-7 lead at halftime. Purcell made a run in the second half closing the gap to two scores but the Panthers stretched out their lead in the end to an 18-point win.
The Panther defense forced three turnovers, interception by Jon Grimmett and Noah Olguin, and a fumble recovery by Mason Barahona. The defense also had six sacks on the night.
Pauls Valley finished with 429 total yards 307 on the ground and 122 through the air.
Purcell had 306 total yards 157 on the ground and 149 through the air.
Pauls Valley will have next Friday night off before opening up district play with Marlow.
Purcell who is 1-1 on the season will travel across the North Canadian River for the 'Battle of the Bridge' in Lexington.
(Photos by Mike Arie and Tim Williams)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.