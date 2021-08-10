The Pauls Valley Panthers opened up football practices Monday on the Panther practice field. A big group of players hit the field running as they gear up for their season opener August 27 at Lindsay. PV will scrimmage at Marlow on August 20 in preparation for that opener.
Panthers open up practices
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Satterlee of Pauls Valley passed away August 2, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 64 years.
On Monday, August 2, 2021, James “Jim” Jehu Stark III passed away at the age of 68. He was born to James and Geneva Stark on October 13, 1952 in Kankakee, Illinois.
Dwaine Park of Pauls Valley was born on May 2, 1938 in Crawford, Oklahoma to Hollis and Bess (Lutz) Park. He passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Purcell, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years.
Betty Lou “Honee” Harris passed away May 30, 2021, at the age of 90, at her home in Oklahoma City. She was born August 8, 1930, in Shawnee, Oklahoma to parents Roy and Dorothy Jones. She was a graduate of Seminole High School in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Jack Swinney was born on December 29, 1929 in Chickasha, Okla., to Claude B. and Sarah Lucinda (Taylor) Swinney. He passed away on July 12, 2021 in Watonga, Okla., at the age of 91.
Most Popular
Articles
- More known about Maysville standoff
- Garvin County Public Records
- County jail sends off inmates
- High school gets shuffle at the top
- Porn bond - a threat or not
- One chapter ends in child abuse case
- Panthers open up practices
- Marijuana laws now in writing
- Airport looks up to next level
- Best friends center of this festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.