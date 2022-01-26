The Pauls Valley Panthers trailed by as many as nine points on a couple of different occasions to Bridge Creek in Tuesday's game at the Panther Gymnasium.
The last time PV trailed by nine was early in the second half and they slowly chipped away at the lead. PV took only their second lead of the game after back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter and went on for a 68-62 win.
Pauls Valley's Mason Prince gave PV their only lead of the first half on a driving layup to start the game. Jacob Ojeda hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Bridge Creek and that started a 15-4 run that gave them their first nine-point lead of the game, with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
PV finished the quarter with five straight points, a basket by Johnny Grimmett and a traditional 3-point play by Mason Prince to close the gap to 15-11.
Bub Chronister hit five points early in the second quarter for Pauls Valley to help spark an 8-4 jaunt that tied the game a 19-all. The Bobcats regained the lead with 8 straight points over the next minute and carried a 32-25 lead at the break.
A 3-pointer by Phillip Gingerich gave the Bobcats a nine-point lead early in the second half. Chronister responded for the Panthers with back-to-back 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions that cut the lead to three.
The Bobcats got five straight free throws to give them some breathing room. PV cut the lead to one late in the third as the Bridge Creek coach received a technical foul after Mason Price was fouled. Mason hit three of four free throws with 30 seconds left. Ojeda hit a late jumped giving BC a 48-45 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
A pair of Bridge Creek free throws to start the fourth put the Bobcats up five. The Panthers full-court pressure defense created havoc for the Bobcats as it created six Bridge Creek turnovers early in the period.
That pressure led to back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Jacob Medina, Mason Prince and Chronister over a 45 second span as PV opened up a 56-50 lead. Those baskets were part of a 15-3 run that put PV up 60-53 with four minutes remaining.
Bridge Creek rallied over the last half of the quarter. They were able to cut the lead to three after an Ojeda 3-pointer and to two after Ojeda hit a layup with 38 seconds left. Humphrey iced the game with four straight free throws in the closing seconds for a 68-62 win.
Chronister hit five 3-pointers in the game and finished with 17 points for PV. Mason Prince had 17 points and was 9-of-11 from the line. Humphrey added 16, Medina 8, Maddex Prince 7, Grimmett 2 and Deacon Davidson 1. PV finished 18-of-27 from the line.
Ojeda led all scorers with 25 points. Caden Russell had 14 and Bryce Benson 7. BC was 19-of-26 from the line
The Panthers host rival Purcell on Friday night as Pauls Valley honors the 1976 Panther basketball team. They will face Noble at home on Saturday.
