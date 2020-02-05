Justin Humphrey hit back-to-back 3-points to start the game as the Pauls Valley Panthers jumped out to a 14-2 lead and rolled to a 70-45 win over the Davis Wolves on Tuesday.
Humphrey hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and finished with five 3-pointers and shared game high scoring honors with 17 points. Luke Beddow also scored 17 points for the Panthers hitting three 3-pointers in the game. Pauls Valley finished with 11 3-pointers on the night.
Jett Martin led the Wolves with 17 points and was the only Davis player in double figures.
Humphrey got off to a great start hitting 3-of-3 shots from behind the arc in the first quarter. He scored 9 of his team’s 14 points in the quarter as they opened up a double digit lead.
Davis got as close as five early in the second quarter after a Dane Parker 3-pointer but it was all Pauls Valley after that. Beddow and Quincy Jackson sparked a 17-4 run with 8 and 4 points respectively as the Panthers opened up a 31-13 lead with three minutes left in the quarter. Over the final three minutes the teams exchanged baskets and PV took a 40-21 lead into the locker room. Humphrey finished with 15 first half points all from the 3-point land.
Beddow opened the second half with a free throw and then a three pointer to push the Panther lead to 24. J. Martin then came to life for Davis with six straight points in a 6-2 run that cut the lead to under 20. Pauls Valley responded with a 9-1 run that pushed the lead to their largest margin of 27.
Pauls Valley kept the lead at 20-plus the rest of the way out finishing with a 25-point win.
After Beddow and Humphrey, Nathan Chronister came off the bench to add 8 points. Quincy Jackson added 6, Jose Fabela 6, Chasen Jolley 5, Ben Dobbins 4, Jack Hamilton 4 and Luke Hamilton 3.
J. Martin paced the Wolves with Dane Parker finishing with 9. Dakota Bridestein added 6, Trey Parker 3, Cody Caraway 2, Ty Birkes 2 and Raydon Amos 2.
Pauls Valley will be at Washington on Friday night. They will play at 6:30 p.m. while the Lady Panthers will play at 8 p.m.
