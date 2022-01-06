The Pauls Valley Panthers started quickly with a 12-2 run and never looked back in a 58-39 win at Davis Tuesday night.
The game was only tied once, 2-2, and after that PV, behind 8 points from Mason Prince, went on a 17-3 run for a 19-5 lead at the of the quarter.
Davis scored the first five points of the second quarter for their best run of the first half and cut the lead to single digits. Pauls Valley went over three minutes without a basket before a Mason Prince 3-pointer. The two teams exchanged baskets over the final four minutes as PV took a 27-18 lead at the break.
The Panthers started the second half with a 12-4 run as the opened up a 17-point lead. Davis responded with seven straight points of their own cutting the lead to 10. PV finished strong in take a 44-31 lead into the final quarter.
The mini run at the end of the quarter spilled over into the fourth quarter as PV went on a 14-5 run for a 57-33 lead, their biggest of the game. The two teams exchanged points down the stretch with PV finishing with a 19-point win.
Mason Prince led all scorers with 14 points. Justin Humphrey added 13, Maddex Prince 8, Bub Chronister 6, Jacob Medina 6, Johny Grimmett 4, Jack Hamilton 4 and Karston Rennie 2.
Hefley led the Wolves with 10 points. Amos, Parker and Caraway each addd 7, Griffin 5 and Carter 3.
Pauls Valley will open up play in the Charles K. Heatly Classic in Lindsay today. They face Crooked Oak JV at 4:40 p.m.
