After a slow and deliberate first quarter, the Pauls Valley Panthers exploded for 12 straight points to open the second quarter and never looked back in a 47-28 win over the Davis Wolves. Like the Lady Panthers, coach Gary Chaffin started all four of his senior players.
Senior Mason Prince got PV started with two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Both teams ran offense and clock and finished in a 6-6 tie.
The Panthers got rolling to start the second quarter scoring a 12-0 run over the opening five-and-a-half minutes for an 18-6 lead. Freshman Maddex Prince had seven points in the run and freshman Jacob Medina added a 3-pointer.
Davis’ Raydyn Amos ended the drought for the Wolves with a basket and Dakota Carter added a 3-pointer. Maddex Prince hit five points in the final 1:30, to finish with 11 points in the quarter and give PV a 23-11 halftime lead.
Maddex Prince, who had hit eight straight for PV to end the first half, started the second half with a lay-in. That started a string of eight straight points and a 31-11 lead. Dalton Hefley ended the Davis scoring drought with a basket at the midway point of the quarter.
Pauls Valley senior Dawson Ammons came to life for Pauls Valley with seven straight points, including a long 3-pointer, as PV opened up a 38-13 lead. Amos hit a free throw at the of the third quarter for Davis and that sparked a 9-1 run cutting the lead to 40-22. Cody Caraway had 6 of those 9 points in the run.
The Panthers got back on track after a pair of technical fouls were called as PV scored five straight points pushing their lead back out past the 20-point mark. The game went back-and-forth over the final three minutes with Davis cutting the final margin to 19.
Maddex Prince finished with a game high 13 points. Mason Prince added 11, Ammons 7, Median 6, Jon Grimmett 3, Maverick Ashley 2, Cole Campbell 2, Tanner Perry 2 and Jack Hamilton 1.
Caraway paced the Wolves with 10 points. Amos added 7, Carter 5, Hefley 4 and Spencer Clinton 2.
The Panthers are scheduled to play at No. 11 Washington Friday night weather permitting or Saturday afternoon. They will be at No 3 Marlow on Monday and No. 9 Amber-Pocasset on Tuesday.
