The Garvin County rivalry between the Pauls Valley Panthers and Lindsay Leopards kicked off Friday night for the 57th time in the last 70 years.
Chasen Jolley picked off three Lindsay passes, returning one for a touchdown, and the Panther offense rushed for 300 yards in a 28-12 win over the Leopards.
Humphrey rushed for a career high 189 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Panther offense. Landin Weilenman added another 84 yards and a touchdown for the PV offense.
Pauls Valley took an early 14-0 lead as Humphrey and Weilenman both scored.
Lindsay responded with a Taryn Kesler touchdown cutting the lead to a score.
Pauls Valley was marching in the middle of the second quarter to regain a two-touchdown lead but a turnover at the 4-yard line ended the drive.
Lindsay went 96 yards in the final three minutes of the quarter with T. Kessler hitting Andon Register for a 10-yard touchdown cutting the lead to 14-12.
Lindsay got the ball to start the second half and Jolley picked off passes on two straight possession. The first he returned 50 yards for a touchdown and the second he returned to the Lindsay 8-yard line. Humphrey capped off the drive from there for a 28-12 lead.
The Panthers chewed up a lot of clock in the second half including a 6-minute drive late that put the game on ice.
Pauls Valley improves to 2-1 while Lindsay falls to 0-3.
Both county teams will celebrate homecoming next week. Pauls Valley will host Lone Grove while Lindsay hosts Coalgate. Lone Grove defeated Comanche 50-12 to move to 2-1 on the season. Coalgate fell to 0-3 with a 34-14 loss to Valliant.
