Pauls Valley erased an early deficit in Friday's 3A-2 district game with Sulphur for a 34-28 upset win over the No. 10 team in Class 3A. It was the first win for the Panthers over the Bulldogs since the 2012 season.
The Bulldogs took advantage of two Pauls Valley turnovers in the span of two minutes for a 14-0 first quarter lead. Pablo Amaya hit two field goals for the Panthers in the second quarter including a 32 yarder with no time remaining in the half as PV cut the lead to 21-6 at the break.
The Panthers came to life with two third quarter touchdowns, a 10-yard run by Rayne Major and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mason Smith on a fourth-and-eight. Smith had to go up high to catch the ball at about the 10-yard-line and then spun away from a couple of tackles for the touchdown. Major also had to climb a ladder on the conversion pass that he hauled in tying the score at 21 all.
Sulphur scored a minute into the fourth quarter and Pauls Valley responded a minute later with a 34-yard TD run by Noah Olguin tying the game a 28, making for a wild finish.
Pauls Valley's defense came up with a huge stop on fourth down with six minutes left in the game at the Panther 30-yard-line.
The Panthers picked up two quick first downs as they moved across midfield to the Bulldog 45-yard-line. Humphrey got the call from their going 45-yards for the Panthers first lead of the game.
Suphur had just over three minutes and three time outs when they got the ball back. Sulphur converted on a fourth down play to to keep the drive alive. Then Brytan Gaddy pulled down a pass for 35 yards to the Panther 15 with under two minutes remaining. Sulphur got down the the 11-yard-line before a fumbled snap ended up with Brayden Patchell sacking the Sulphur quarterback.
Justin Humphrey then sealed the victory for the Panthers as he intercepted a pass in the end zone for the six-point win.
Humphrey paced the Panther offense with 285 yards in total offense with two touchdowns. Olguin added 65 yards and Major 60 yards as PV accumulated over 400 yards in offense. The PV defense held Sulphur to 269 total yards in offense.
Pauls Valley will be at Plainview on Thursday as they tangle with the Indians.
