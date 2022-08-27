In the Battle on 19, the Pauls Valley Panthers used a big night from Justin Humphrey offensively and the Panther defense did their job in a 21-12 win over their rival Lindsay.
Humphrey had 188 yards rushing and a touchdown and 100 yards passing in leading the offense to a 338 yard night.
The Panther defense came up big against the potent Leopard offense giving up two scores, one on a short field, and only 213 yards in total offense, 137 passing and 76 rushing.
Lindsay took an early lead in the game off a Ty Ferguson TD run but Humphrey answered with a short touchdown run as PV held a 7-6 lead at the break.
Rayne Major added an 11-yard touchdown run for the Panthers in the third quarter but the Leopards responded with a Kelly Kesler touchdown catch from Broty Ramming as PV led 14-12.
Major would score again in the middle of the third quarter as PV opened up a two score advantage of 21-12.
The final 16 minutes was scoreless as PV held on for the win.
Both teams will celebrate homecoming this week as Lindsay hosts Dibble and Pauls Valley hosts Davis.
See more on this game in the Wednesday edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
