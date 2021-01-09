Mason Prince continued play well for the Pauls Valley Panthers. The junior scored 17 points in the championship game of the Charles K. Healty Classic earning him MVP honors in a 63-52 win over Crooked Oak.
Joining Prince were seniors Chasen Jolley and Luke Beddow on the All-Tournament team.
Pauls Valley had their hands full Saturday night against a tough and talented Crooked Oak team that had won 7 games in 9 outings.
The game was back-and-forth over the first 19 minutes. The game was tied on 8 different occasions and there were 10 lead changes. The largest lead by either team in those two-plus quarters was four points, two different times.
Just before the midway point of the third quarter, Jolley and Beddow sparked an 8-0 run with two baskets apiece and that turned into a 12-2 run as PV took a 10-point lead, 41-31. Crooked Oak quickly cut the lead to three with seven straight points, five by Daevion Hill. Bub Chronister answered with a three-pointer giving the Panthers a 44-38 lead heading into the final stanza.
Jolley had a huge fourth quarter both in the scoring department on the glass. He scored 8 points in the quarter and was all over the boards on both ends of the court. Jolley scored back-to-back baskets and Prince in a three pointer in a mini run that gave them an 11-point lead with just under two minutes remaining. PV took their largest lead of the game on a steal and a Prince layup. A late basket by Hill cut the final margin to 11.
Prince and Jolley led the Panthers with 17 points each. Beddow added 12, Deacon Davidson 7, Chronister 6 and Humphrey 4.
Hill led all scorers with 21 points for Crooked Oak. Adkins added 14, N. Wilson 5, Daniels 4, Rodriguez 2, and K. Wilson 2.
Pauls Valley will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Washington to face the Warriors.
