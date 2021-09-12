After winning two of four games in the first two days of the Bethany Classic, the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers finished strong with back-to-back wins on Saturday including an 8-4 win over Class 6A Ponca City in the fifth place game of the 12-team classic.
Pauls Valley played well all three days of the classic. They finished with 49 runs in the six games and had 54 hits. They defeated Bridge Creek 6-3, OKC Classen 13-3 and OKC Broncos 10-7 in pool play. They lost a heartbreak to Piedmont 11-10 and then fell to Kremlin- Hillsdale 5-2 to finish 3-2 in pool play.
A six-run second paced the Lady Panthers to an 8-4 win over Ponca City Saturday. Kadence Newsom's two-run triple and Jaycee Green's two-run single highlighted the inning, giving the Lady Panthers a 7-2 lead.
Pauls Valley sent 10 batters to the plate in the innings. Caitlyn Hagood got the inning started as she was hit with a pitch. Maison Sisney then singled and both platers advanced 60-feet and into scoring position. Jaycee Green singled home both runners. With one-out, Lana Rodriguez was hit with a pitch moving Green to second.
A single by Kenndi Rambo scored Green. Newsom's triple scored Rodriguez and Rambo. Newsom scored on Hicks' single for a 7-2 lead.
Ponca City took a 1-0 lead in the game off a base on balls and error and a pair of passed balls in the first inning.
PV tied the game in the bottom half of the inning as Newsom tripled with one out and scored on a ground ball out by Hicks.
A pair of hits, a single and a double, led to another Ponca City run as they took a 2-1 lead.
PV erupted for six runs in the second giving them some breathing room.
PV added an insurance run in the third as Sisney singled moved to second on a Green single and scored on Rambo's single.
Ponca City rallied for two runs in the fourth inning but it wasn't enough as the game ended with the Panthers on top 8-4.
Pauls Valley is scheduled to face Plainview Monday and will be at Davis on Thursday.
