The Pauls Valley Panthers made it two in a row as they advanced to the semifinals of the Big Dawg Shoot-out in Vinita with a 51-43 win over the host school.
Nathan Chronister hit a 3-pointer to get Pauls Valley on the board and Vinita followed with a Glascock 3-pointer and a Martins lay-in for their first and only lead of the game at 5-3.
The Panthers hit three straight 3-pointers two by Jacob Medina and one by Maddex Prince to open up a 12-5 lead, a lead they would relinquish.
PV built off their run to start the second extending it out of 16-3 and a 18-8 lead, their largest of the first half. Chronister's long range bomb gave PV five 3-pointers out of the first six baskets made.
In the middle of the quarter, Vinita got on a roll with a 10-2 run highlighted by five points from Glascock.
Humphrey got the run stopped with a 3-pointer and Medina hit a shot late in the half for a 26-19 lead at the break.
Medina's basket late in the half would be a part of 8 straight points by the Panther sophomore as he scored PV's first six points of the second half. Vinita made a run late in the third quarter cutting the 10-point lead to four behind Martins' five points.
Vinita stayed within striking distance early in the fourth quarter but seven straight points from the Panthers including four by Jon Grimmett gave PV their largest lead of the game at 12, 48-36.
Vinita made a little run (7-3) near the end of the game but the Panthers were able to dribble out the final minute for the win.
The Panthers offense hit eight 3-pointers, six in the first half. They got a season high 16 points from Medina and a season high 10 points from Humphrey. Chronister added 9, Grimmett 7, Prince 6 and Hamiton 3.
Martins led Vinita with 15 points and Glascock added 12.
Pauls Valley will play the late game on Friday as they face Claremore in an 8:30 p.m. semifinal.
