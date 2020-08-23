The Paoli Pugs took to the gridiron Friday to scrimmage Strother and Bowlegs. Paoli had a good showing in the scrimmages against both teams. Shown is the Pug (blue helmets) offense in action against Bowlegs.
Paoli scrimmage
